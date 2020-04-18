HFD acquires land for new Waialua fire station

The Honolulu Fire Department announced Friday that is has acquired land for a fire station in Waialua.

The Waialua fire station will occupy 5.3 acres of land at a cost of $1,330,000 and will replace the old station, which was built in 1933. The new station will be at Lot 463 at the corner of Waialua Beach Road and Goodale Avenue.

“While the old station is remarkable with its history and length of service, serving the area for nearly a century, a brand new station will help us provide the Waialua community the updated service it needs,” Mayor Kirk Caldwell said in a news release. “Pride, Service, and Dedication is the motto for the Honolulu Fire Department, and this new station will be a building the firefighters will be able to take pride in for many years to come.”

The sale is scheduled to close today after a 10-month acquisition process.