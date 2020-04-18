Man critically injured while riding moped with boy in Waianae

A 30-year-old man was critically injured while riding a moped with his 8-year-old son and crashing into a grassy median in Waianae, police said.

About 8:50 p.m. Friday, the man was traveling southbound on Lualualei Homestead Road with his son on the moped when the man lost control and drove into the median, police said. Both the man and his son were ejected.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and his son was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.