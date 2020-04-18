Maui pedestrian, 72, struck by car traveling on Maui Veterans Highway

A 72-year-old pedestrian, who was illegally crossing a highway, suffered life-threatening injuries Friday night after he was struck by a vehicle.
The Kihei man was walking westbound within the southbound lane of travel on Maui Veterans Highway when he was hit about 8:08 p.m. by a woman driving a 2011 Kia Optima. He was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center.
The 19-year-old driver from Wailuku told police that she did not see the pedestrian, who was dressed in dark clothing. She and a 22-year-old male passenger from Kahului were not injured in the crash.
A police investigation is still pending. Police have not determined if speed, drugs, or alcohol were factors in the crash.
