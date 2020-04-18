Hit-and-run driver strikes 81-year-old man in Makiki

An 81-year-old man was seriously injured today by a driver who hit him, then fled the scene in Makiki, police said.

About 6 a.m., the man was walking southbound on Ward Avenue in a marked crosswalk at the intersection with Green Street when a driver turning left from Ward onto Green struck him, police said.

The driver did not stop and continued eastbound on Green Street. Police did not give a description of the vehicle.

The victim, a Makiki resident, was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police closed Green Street for several hours to investigate. The case remained under investigation.

Police have yet to determine whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.