First Hawaiian Bank program offers support to Hawaii restaurants impacted by COVID-19

First Hawaiian Bank introduced a special program this week that offers support to Hawaii restaurants and provides up to $1 million in donations.

The Aloha for Hawaii Fund was established to support nonprofits with food supply and health and human service programs for those impacted by COVID-19, the bank said. First Hawaiian’s goal is to generate 1 million takeout order transactions at restaurants while donating up to $1 million to local nonprofits as a part of this initiative.

To participate, use any First Hawaiian debit or credit card to purchase a takeout meal in Hawaii. Each time a card is used at any Hawaii restaurant, the bank will make a donation on the card holder’s behalf to the Aloha for Hawaii Fund that supports an assortment of charities.

Those nonprofits are: Aloha Harvest, Blood Bank of Hawaii, Child and Family Service, Feeding Hawaii Together, Hawaii Foodbank, The Food Basket-Hawaii Island’s Food Bank, Hawaii Meals on Wheels, Kauai Independent Food Bank and Maui Food Bank.

For more information, go to fhb.com/aloha.

Meanwhile, First Hawaiian said Friday it will cash any CARES Act stimulus check with no fees assessed, whether the bearer is an FHB customer or not.