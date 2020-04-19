Hawaii Gardens: Fallen leaves can be turned into ‘gold’ for the garden
- By Heidi Bornhorst, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY HEIDI BORNHORST
The browned leaves of the ohia ai, or mountain apple tree, can be used to make mulch for the garden.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree