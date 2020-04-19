comscore Hawaii Gardens: Fallen leaves can be turned into ‘gold’ for the garden | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Gardens: Fallen leaves can be turned into ‘gold’ for the garden

  • By Heidi Bornhorst, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • COURTESY HEIDI BORNHORST The browned leaves of the ohia ai, or mountain apple tree, can be used to make mulch for the garden.

    The browned leaves of the ohia ai, or mountain apple tree, can be used to make mulch for the garden.

Farmers of old have long used and valued leaves to create and maintain good soil. Good soil is “alive” with beneficial microorganisms. Read more

