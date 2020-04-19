Now Read This: ‘No Fixed Address,’ ‘Beast Player’

“No Fixed Address”

By Susin Nielsen

Twelve-year-old Felix has a knack for trivia, a knack that lands him on his favorite game show. His appearance on the show, though, reveals that Felix and his mother are homeless and despite the attention, his faith in humanity is restored.

Ages 10-13

—

“Beast Player”

By Nahoko Uehashi; translated by Cathy Hirano

A fantasy about a girl with a special power to communicate with magical beasts and the warring kingdom only she can save. The book was awarded a 2020 Michael L. Printz Honor.

Ages 13 and up