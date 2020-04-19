Now Read This: ‘No Fixed Address,’ ‘Beast Player’

“No Fixed Address”
By Susin Nielsen
Twelve-year-old Felix has a knack for trivia, a knack that lands him on his favorite game show. His appearance on the show, though, reveals that Felix and his mother are homeless and despite the attention, his faith in humanity is restored.
Ages 10-13
—
“Beast Player”
By Nahoko Uehashi; translated by Cathy Hirano
A fantasy about a girl with a special power to communicate with magical beasts and the warring kingdom only she can save. The book was awarded a 2020 Michael L. Printz Honor.
Ages 13 and up
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.