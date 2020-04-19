On the Scene: John Fink releases collection of TV editorials in first book ‘Think About It’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

John Fink became an author this month when Watermark Publishing released his first book, “Think About It,” a collection of almost 200 of his television editorials. Read more

John Fink was born in Far Rockaway, N.Y., attended the University of Hawaii for a semester in 1976, and decided a year later to make Hawaii his home. Fink’s father was already living here, and three days before Fink graduated from Wesleyan University, his father met the vice president of Team Hawaii, a professional soccer team based in Hawaii, who offered Fink a job. When Team Hawaii decided to move to Tulsa, Okla., Fink wished them “good luck” and built a new career for himself in island media — first in radio and then in television.

Fink stepped in front of the camera in 2000 when the station owners decided that he should take editorial positions on issues of interest to the community. For the next 19 years — for almost 2,000 90-second editorials — Fink performed that public service. The name of the series was “Think About It.”

Last year he retired from television and moved to MidWeek. The new print version of “Think About It” runs on Page 2 each week in MidWeek.

Fink, 64, became an author this month when Watermark Publishing released his first book, “Think About It” ($16.95; ­bookshawaii.net), a collection of almost 200 of his television editorials. “Think About It” is now available with free shipping from Watermark.

Looking back at 20 years of “Think About It” editorials, what stands out?

Two of the things I’m most proud of is that I wrote every one of them, and I never missed one in 19-plus years. When I knew I was going to be out of town, or I had a couple of surgeries, I did four in a week instead of two and I was good for two weeks.

Is there one that you are especially proud of?

I bumped into a pregnant teacher — eight months pregnant — who was talking about how hot it was, and how bad conditions were, at Roosevelt. I went nuts (in an editorial), and then we got a call from the manager of Best Buy who said he would donate 50 fans to Roosevelt. Then I got calls from parents of kids in other public schools and I did more (editorials). I wasn’t the catalyst, but this (problem) had been going on for 30 or 40 years, and I loved to see that action was taken. Then in a year or two the governor — to his credit — gave $100 million to retrofit the schools (for air conditioning).

How did you translate the television series into print?

We decided to do the book chronologically to show 20 years of Hawaii history. Some of (the editorials) have footnotes in bold to show how far we’ve come — or how sometimes, nothing changes. I’ll also say that this isn’t a Stephen King novel. “Think About It” was always intended to be 90 seconds twice a week — not 200 pages to be read all at one time.

You’re writing for MidWeek and have a book to promote while maintaining “social distancing.” What else are you doing?

I have a business (ThinkAboutItHawaii.com), I’m doing some consulting and I’m on 10 or 12 charities — and some of them keep me really busy. I’m on the Stadium Authority board of directors, and we’re building a new Aloha Stadium, which is way overdue. It’s great that the governor and the Legislature have seen fit to give us the funds to do that.

What do you enjoy doing that doesn’t involve business or public service?

Before “social distancing” I played golf every weekend. And I’m a music fanatic. I have an encyclopedic knowledge of rock. If you look through the book you will find times that I use an expression that was used by an artist, and I’ll always give them credit. Music to me is a solution to a lot of things.