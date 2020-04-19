comscore On the Scene: John Fink releases collection of TV editorials in first book ‘Think About It’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

On the Scene: John Fink releases collection of TV editorials in first book 'Think About It'

  By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM John Fink became an author this month when Watermark Publishing released his first book, “Think About It,” a collection of almost 200 of his television editorials.

