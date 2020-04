Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Maui Marathon committee and the board of directors of the Valley Isle Road Runners announced Wednesday the 50th Maui Marathon and related events have been rescheduled to April 25, 2021. Read more

The Maui Marathon committee and the board of directors of the Valley Isle Road Runners announced Wednesday the 50th Maui Marathon and related events have been rescheduled to April 25, 2021. The silver-anniversary event was originally slated for Oct. 11.

“The COVID-19 virus has created much uncertainty as to the possible continued restrictions of large gathering events for the foreseeable future,” Maui Marathon Race Director Jon Emerson said in a news release. “For the health and safety of our participants, volunteers, spectators, staff and community, it is in our best interest at this time to move the event to April of 2021.”

Emerson said future editions of the race would be held in April, including the 2022 event, now set for April 24. The marathon traditionally starts in Kahului and ends in Kaanapali. Related events include a half marathon and 5K and 10K runs.

The Maui Marathon has a no refund/cancellation policy. However, due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, those who registered will be able to defer their entry to 2021 or 2022 at no additional cost. Those who registered after Jan. 1 and cannot attend will be offered a 50% refund of the entry fee.

Those who registered prior to Jan. 1 at the early- bird rate will not be offered a refund, but will be automatically rolled over to the 2021 or 2022 marathons. Race officials will send out an email to all registered runners informing them of their options.

“We know this will cause some inconvenience and disappointment to some runners but believe this is the responsible action to take in an effort to keep everyone safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Emerson added.

For more information, go to mauimarathon.com.

Maui Prep hires Bailey as basketball coach

Maui Preparatory Academy in Napili has hired faculty member Zach Bailey to be the high school’s new head boys basketball coach.

Bailey, 30, is a former standout from Tennessee Tech University who recently moved to Maui with his wife, Caitlyn, and their two children.

Maui Prep athletic director Keenan Reader made the announcement earlier this month.

Besides having a four-year career at Tennessee Tech, Bailey spent the last four years as head coach and teacher at Tullahoma High School in Tennessee. He coached Maui Prep’s middle school basketball team last winter and served as head track and field coach until the state shut down all spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last season, Na Pueo finished 8-5 in MIL Division II basketball before coming up short in the league tournament championship game to 11-time defending champion Seabury Hall.

In addition, Reader said former MIL Player of the Year Cheyne De La Garza has been hired as Bailey’s assistant.

Grand opening of Bozich Center rescheduled for Sept. 12

Even the magic of sleight-of-hand wizard Shin Lim couldn’t save initial plans for the grand opening of Maui Preparatory Academy’s new Bozich Center for Athletics and Performing Arts.

The “America’s Got Talent” winner was slated to appear at the celebration originally set for March 28. The family-friendly fundraiser at the Napili campus has been rescheduled to Sept. 12, with dinner at 4 p.m., the blessing at 6 p.m. followed by Lim’s performance at 7 p.m.

The event marks the first performance at the $5 million venue, which will host Maui Prep’s basketball and volleyball teams.

Tax-deductible tickets are still available, priced at $120 to $1,000. For more information, email Janelle Rickson at janelleerickson@gmail.com. For more information, visit mauiprep.org.