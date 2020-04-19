There’s no ban on picking up CSA boxes to support Hawaii farmers

The good news is that reaching out over the phone isn’t banned, although most other forms of social contact are in this age of COVID-19. Supporting local restaurants and farms isn’t banned, either — it’s encouraged. And if you read on, it could soon become a necessity.

While Moku Roots in Lahaina Gateway has reduced its staff and hours to be open from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, it’s also packing Community Sponsored Agricultural produce boxes for $35.

“People can come in anytime that we’re open and pick one up,” said partner Alexa Caskey, who owns the vegetarian eatery with Erica Gale. “No need to pre-order. We also offer delivery Tuesdays and Saturdays to Central Maui and Upcountry and on Wednesdays in South Maui for a $5 fee. We grow some of it and order from a variety of local farms. The feedback is that our boxes offer a variety of foods from various microclimates.

“Lahaina is dripping with mangoes right now along with arugula and eggplant from West Maui, tomatoes from Haiku and lettuces and delicate greens from the cooler Waipoli area.”

Takeout taro burgers and other hot and cold items come wrapped in ti leaves, or you can buy reusable tins. Other things to pick up are bread, sauces, oils, nuts, seeds and drinks from mac nut milk to lavender lemonade. For more details, visit mokuroots.com or call 214-5106.

WHERE’S THE PORK?

We’re not just talking veggies when it comes to farm boxes: Malama Farm in Haiku, which humanely raises prized Berkshire pigs renowned for their marbled Kurobuta-style pork, is now doing CSA boxes in collaboration with Jeff Scheer, who left Travaasa Hana as executive chef before the pandemic temporarily closed things down there.

“Chef is doing some incredible mixed sausages for the community. He has been one of our earliest and most steadfast supporters,” said farm owner Dave Fitch. “Chef visited the farm often to see how we care for the animals firsthand and understood the significance of raising pork naturally. We are also starting to collaborate with other local notable chefs.”

You can buy a la carte CSA boxes of one item or add other cuts. Artisan sausages include spicy Italian, bratwurst and chorizo. Or opt for ground pork, boneless chops, tenderloins, rib racks, pork bellies, jars of broth, rillettes, hocks, shanks or ham steaks in any combo. Prices range from $8 to $33. Pickup is on Saturdays at the Pukalani Longs parking lot from 1 to 2 p.m. and at the Kahului Petco parking lot from 3 to 4 p.m.

Several major mainland meat manufacturing plants have shut down due to coronavirus outbreaks among employees. These include Smithfield in South Dakota, maker of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs, where over 640 employees have become ill — more than in all of Hawaii. The Smithfield CEO said that our country is “perilously close” to having a meat shortage. Other processors such as Cargill, JBS and Tyson have also closed some plants.

“Yes, food security is so important for our islands, and this type of crisis highlights how critical small-scale agriculture is and will be to Hawaii,” said Fitch. For more details, visit malamafarm.com or call 633-6702.

You can also pick up seven pounds of fresh, farm-raised, hormone-free pork from chef Taylor Ponte from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Friday only at the Maui Tropical Plantation parking lot in Waikapu. Cost is $50 for a chef’s selection of cuts that you can view online. To order, visit millhousemaui.com. For cooking tutorials and updates, view Instagram at @millhousemaui.

“We are continuing our mission of supporting local farmers,” said Ponte. “Every step of production is executed with the highest CDC standards.”

AG FAIR, NO; PANCAKES, YES

That being said, it’s disheartening to hear that Maui County Farm Bureau has decided to cancel the 2020 Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair, which was set for May 30.

“We are saddened to have to make this announcement, but out of an abundance of caution and uncertainty about when we will be able to gather and hold events, coupled with 4-H activities being suspended, our board made this difficult decision,” said Warren Watanabe, MCFB executive director.

MCFB will preserve the old-fashioned Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast, honoring local farmers for their contributions to agriculture and the community. The event will be held later in the summer on a date and location to be determined. The public will be able to purchase tickets.

First Hawaiian Bank announced a new initiative called “Aloha for Hawaii” that supports Hawaii restaurants and provides up to $1 million in donations to the Aloha for Hawaii Fund, which supports local nonprofits such as the Maui Food Bank and others affected by COVID-19.

Here’s how it works: When First Hawaiian Bank debit or credit card holders use cards for restaurant purchases, FHB will make a $1 donation on their behalf to the Aloha for Hawaii Fund. You can also post a picture of your takeout order with the hashtag #alohaforhawaii.

AND THE FINALISTS ARE …

I spotted Amy Hanaiali‘i on Instagram recently, singing away in quarantainment between sipping award-winning merlot from the Hanaiali‘i wine line, available at Safeway, Tamura’s and other outlets.

By the way, it was just announced that Hanaiali‘i, along with Josh Tatofi, leads the field of 37 finalists for the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts’ 43rd annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, which will be held Sept. 10 on Oahu. Tatofi has eight nominations overall while Hanaiali‘i has seven, including album and Hawaiian album of the year for “Kalawai‘anui,” female vocalist of the year and song of the year (she shares that one with co-songwriter kumu Micah Kamohoali‘i).

Amy could boost her trophy haul with a win for favorite entertainer, an award determined by a public vote that runs from June 10 to July 8, according to HARA.

Other Maui recording artists named as Hoku finalists include Na Wai ‘Eha (five), Anuhea and Ekolu (three each) and slack-key masters George Kahumoku Jr. and Jeff Peterson. In the Haku Mele category, which recognizes use of Hawaiian language by composers, Leiluanani Keali‘inohomoku and Keola Donaghy are finalists.