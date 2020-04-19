Signs of Hawaiian Life – April 19, 2020

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
While on a business trip in October, Hawaii Kai resident Andy Wood, wearing a Kilauea T-shirt, discovered
Eggs ‘n Things in Yokohama, Japan. Photo by Ed Harter of Kailua. Wood says he plans to try Moena Cafe in Tokyo on his next visit.
While hiking in the Canadian Maritimes in October, Sherrie Seki discovered a Hawaii license plate in Bay Saint Lawrence on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, Canada. The car’s owner said after a recent trip to Hawaii, he bought the vanity plate; a Nova Scotia plate is only necessary on the back of the car. Photo by Art Seki.
Aiea resident Terry Hunter found a taste of home at Honolulu Coffee in the Dotonbori area of Osaka, Japan, in October. Photo by Oshin Takizaki.
While visiting his aunt in the Earl’s Court area of London in October, Drew Matsumoto, left, stopped at Kona Kai cocktail bar for a pint of Camden Pale Ale. A Kona Kai employee is pictured at right. Photo by Sidney Lynch.
Lifelong Hawaii resident Jane Earle-Dabrowski came across the LC Waikiki clothing store in Kutaisi, Georgia, in October. Photo by Andres Dabrowski.
Helene and Kay Nakamoto found a statue of the God Maui while visiting Rotorua, New Zealand, in October.
Photo by Harry Nakamoto.
In September, Maria Elena Mastriano of Honolulu was excited to find the Shaka Loa restaurant in Paris while walking in the Rue Mouffetard area of the
5th arrondissement. Photo by Donald
Mastriano.