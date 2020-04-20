Hawaii’s coronavirus cases rise by 4 to 584, the lowest daily increase in 2 months

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 584, up four from Sunday — the lowest daily increase in two months.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 55 have required hospitalizations, with three new cases reported today, health officials said.

Today’s tally of new cases is the lowest daily increase since March 18 when three new cases were recorded.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at 10, unchanged from Sunday. Six of the deaths have been on Oahu, while four were on Maui.

Today’s statewide total includes 385 cases on Oahu, 108 in Maui County, 64 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials. There were two new cases each on the Big Island and in Maui County, health officials reported today.

The statewide total also includes six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

A total 423 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting nine new recoveries today. More than 70% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as recovered.

By county, Honolulu has seen 312 patients recover, Maui has had 57 recoveries, the Big Island has had 38, and Kauai has seen 16, as of noon today, the Health Department says.

Of the 55 hospitalizations in the state, 47 have been on Oahu, seven on Maui and one on Kauai.

On Sunday, health officials announced the state’s 10th COVID-19 death, a Maui man in his 40s or 50s who had a history of travel and no previous medical conditions. The man had been in serious condition during an extended stay at the Maui Memorial Medical Center, where the state is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

Earlier today, Gov. David Ige said that Hawaii’s stay-at-home order will likely be extended past April 30, but he added that the state is looking at loosening some local restrictions on specific activities.