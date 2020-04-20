Kauai man, 36, dies after being pulled from ocean while diving for fish near Poipu Beach

Kauai police said a 36-year-old man was found unresponsive on Sunday in waters near Poipu Beach after he was believed to have gone fishing in the ocean.

The man has been identified as Bricen “Micah” Bermoy of Kalaheo.

According to a preliminary report, Bermoy was seen entering the water while fishing in the area of Makahuena Point. A nearby fisherman saw him enter the water, then lost sight of him around 2:20 p.m. and called 911.

Ocean Safety Bureau lifeguards responded with a roving jet ski, while Poipu firefighters launched the Air 1 helicopter, and the U.S. Coast Guard joined in the search for the missing diver. Within a few minutes, Air 1 personnel located the diver approximately 15 feet offshore.

Lifeguards brought Bermoy to shore at Poipu Beach, where high performance CPR was administered, followed by advanced resuscitation efforts by firefighters and American Medical Response medics. Bermoy could not be revived.

He was transported to Wilcox Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said no signs of foul play were reported. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.