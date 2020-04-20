Maui County has set up checkpoints on Hana and Piilani highways

Maui County announced Saturday it set up checkpoints after Twin Falls on Hana Highway and at Ulupalakua Ranch on Piilani Highway to restrict road traffic to East Maui.

Officials said the road restrictions will help protect the isolated communities with limited medical resources from the spread of the coronavirus.

“These checkpoints were requested by our East Maui community and I want to mahalo Sen. J Kalani English for helping to coordinate this effort,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino in a news release.

East Maui residents had called for the travel restrictions to stanch the flow of tourists to their town, and to prevent the introduction of the virus from travel related sources. To date, there has been one case of the new coronavirus confirmed in the isolated community of Hana in a female resident with some travel history.

Travelers along the highways will be required to show a driver’s license, registration, proof of insurance, and reason for travel or placard.

Officials ask that travelers be prepared to show these documents to police at the checkpoint so they do not need to touch the documents, and can move traffic along quickly.

Although not mandatory, an official placard is available to East Maui residents to help streamline the checkpoint process.

Residents may pick up a placard from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at Hana Post Office, Hana Police Station, Hasegawa General Store, Hana Health, Hana Ranch Store, Hana Pit Stop, and the Ulupalakua Ranch Office.

For more information, call Sen. English’s Office at 587-7225 or the Council Services Hana District Office at (808) 248-7513.