New York City nixes June events, including 3 major parades

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 5:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS The Portilla family enjoys sunny weather on a beach in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Sunday. Kevin Portilla, second from right, said it was their first time outside their Queens apartment in three weeks, where they have been sheltering in place due to coronavirus. “I got 3 little kids and I’m scared to come out… we are scared about this virus,” said Kevin Portilla.

    The Portilla family enjoys sunny weather on a beach in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Sunday. Kevin Portilla, second from right, said it was their first time outside their Queens apartment in three weeks, where they have been sheltering in place due to coronavirus. “I got 3 little kids and I’m scared to come out… we are scared about this virus,” said Kevin Portilla.

New York City won’t allow public events in June, including three of the city’s major annual celebrations: the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, the Celebrate Israel parade and the Pride parade on its 50th anniversary. Read more

