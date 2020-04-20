VIDEO: Gov. David Ige joins the COVID-19 Care Conversation

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige joined the COVID-19 Care Conversation to take questions about the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Ige said the stay-at-home order will likely be extended past April 30, and that he is consulting on specifics with the neighbor island mayors. He plans to update the public by the end of this week.

The Governor spoke about the economic challenges the state is facing, and explained why using the rainy day fund will not be enough to make up for all the lost tax revenue. He also addressed the issue of visitors who continue to come to Hawaii, despite the quarantine order, and talked about the challenges of restarting the tourism industry.

Dr. Darragh O’Carroll of the Kuakini Medical Center and Every1ne Hawaii also joined the livestream, to speak about the importance of wearing a mask in public. Dr. O’Carroll expects Hawaii residents will be wearing masks regularly for at the least the next year, and says it is smart to have at least five on hand. He also shared tips on how to properly wash and dry them.

——

The COVID-19 Care Conversation airs live every weekday at 10:30 a.m. on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Facebook page. Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji discuss the latest news, resources and community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.