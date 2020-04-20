WATCH LIVE: HMSA’s Mugiishi to update House committee on COVID-19 plans

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The Hawaii State House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness will meet at 10 a.m. today to move from research and planning for Hawaii’s economic recovery post-coronavirus and focus on the implementation of those plans.

The committee will hear presentations by Hawaii Medical Service Association President & CEO Dr. Mark Mugiishi, and Alan Oshima, who is heading Governor David Ige’s Hawaiʻi Economic and Community Recovery & Resiliency Plan, along with others. The presenters will discuss the prerequisites to incrementally reopen the economy before the development of a vaccine and having the infrastructure in place to test, screen, monitor and quarantine for the virus.

This week’s briefing will also include an update on the State’s receipt of federal CARES Act funds and its allocation and disbursement strategy with State Department of Taxation Director Rona Suzuki.

To comply with restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the briefing will be held virtually via public television and streaming online. No public testimony will be accepted.

