comscore WATCH LIVE: President Trump, Coronavirus Task Force give White House daily briefing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

WATCH LIVE: President Trump, Coronavirus Task Force give White House daily briefing

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 am
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force are holding a daily briefing of updates related to the pandemic. The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Watch the livestream video above.

——

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
After Nova Scotia shooting, families mourn as Canada police seek a motive
Next Story
Surf along north, west shores to ramp up with light trades, little rain
Looking Back

Scroll Up