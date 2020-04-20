Letters: Essential workers help us all; Praise for faith congregations; Kupuna Needs Project thanks

We are all facing unprecedented uncertainties. I can’t give enough thanks to the first responders, medical professionals, health care employees, front-line workers, fast food and supermarket workers, drivers, custodians, media personnel, armed forces, hotel workers and all essential workers who continue to work to keep us safe, healthy, informed and fed.

Every single day, with very little sleep and minimal days off, they are spending long hours and putting their health and lives at risk for the public’s well-being. And when they do get to go home, it is heartbreaking to realize that they are unable to hug and kiss their family members due to their fear of giving them the coronavirus.

May our leaders put aside their differences and work together for the public good and not for personal glory, greed, or partisan advantage.

But it is not only our leaders’ or first responders’ task to help us through this emergency. We are all in this together and we must each do our part to self-isolate and practice social distancing.

Angie Dytioco-Santiago

Mililani

Praise for faith congregations

Congregations of faith throughout the state are showing great fortitude and pride in what can be accomplished. Our kindness and “giving back” to our precious island communities are our priority. We honor our ancestors as we work together to repair our world, contributing to the goodness surrounding us.

I thank Star-Advertiser reporter Pat Gee and photographer Craig Kojima for taking the time to write and video/photograph the ways we celebrate Passover in customs and food (“Matzo can be used in many ways — not just in soup,” Star-Advertiser, Crave, April 7). I also thank the Star-Advertiser for its continual support of this beautiful interfaith community in Hawaii.

Our paper makes important connections to us with different backgrounds and traditions. We are in faith together and not apart. Let the beauty of our island home be a sanctuary for all of us in peace, prosperity and good health.

Sandra Armstrong

Kailua

Thank you to all who serve

Seven years ago, I started to say thank you for coming to work today, to whomever was providing a service for me.

I said this to wait help, cashiers, tellers, nurses, mail and parcel delivery people, airline pilots, flight attendants, my dentist and doctor, and more. Their first reaction was shock, then came a smile or laughter, and then they would say you’re very welcome. Sometimes I would hear stories how they almost didn’t make it to work.

In these trying times, and when it’s over with and we’re back to a normal life, try putting a smile on everyone who went to work to provide a service for you. It’ll make you feel good, too.

D.M. Yoshimura

Hilo

Kupuna Needs Project thanks

I would like to extend my sincere thanks to an organization called Kupuna Needs Project. From the people who donated food, the people who helped to sort these donations and the volunteers who delivered the food, many mahalos. Not only has this amazing group of people provided many nutritious meals, but the personal touch of strangers caring lifts my spirits.

The Cadbury cream eggs were appreciated.

Margaret Smith

Diamond Head