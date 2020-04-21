Drive-thru coronavirus testing to be held at Honokaa, North Kohala

Hawaii County announced that drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be available through Premier Medical Group Hawaii on Friday at Honokaa, and Saturday in North Kohala.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, the drive-thru screening and testing will held at the Honokaa Sports Complex’s lower level area, with access via the Akia Street entrance.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the drive-thru testing will be held at Kamehameha Park in Kapaau, North Kohala.

Both clinics are free and open to the public. Individuals who show up will be screened first to determine if they meet criteria to be tested.

Those who show up will also be asked to show a photo ID. Organizers ask that members of the public bring their own pen, as well as any health insurance cards they have. Insurance, however, is not required for screening and testing.

For further information, call Hawaii County Civil Defense at 935-0031.