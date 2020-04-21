Firefighters respond to building fire off Liliha Street

Honolulu police temporarily closed Liliha Street this afternoon because of a structure fire.

Police said the road was closed between School and Kuakini streets about 1:05 p.m. and reopened about 2:20 p.m.

Honolulu firefighters observed smoke emanating from the roof of a residential building on Holokahana Lane when they arrived at about 12:40 p.m.

The fire was reported under control shortly afterwards.