comscore Firefighters respond to building fire off Liliha Street | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Firefighters respond to building fire off Liliha Street

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:57 pm
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Firefighters responded to a fire on Holokahana Lane this afternoon in Liliha.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Firefighters responded to a fire on Holokahana Lane this afternoon in Liliha.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Firefighters responded to a fire on Holokahana Lane this afternoon in Liliha.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Firefighters responded to a fire on Holokahana Lane this afternoon in Liliha.

Honolulu police temporarily closed Liliha Street this afternoon because of a structure fire.

Police said the road was closed between School and Kuakini streets about 1:05 p.m. and reopened about 2:20 p.m.

Honolulu firefighters observed smoke emanating from the roof of a residential building on Holokahana Lane when they arrived at about 12:40 p.m.

The fire was reported under control shortly afterwards.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Two visitors arrested in Waikiki for violating coronavirus self-quarantine
Looking Back

Scroll Up