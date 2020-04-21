Honolulu police arrest 91 in connection with coronavirus emergency violations

Honolulu police have issued 7,801 warnings and 3,010 citations to date for violations of the emergency order for the coronavirus outbreak.

Most of the citations were issued at closed parks.

Police also arrested a total of 91 people as of today. All of the arrests were connected to traffic or criminal offenses, according to police spokeswoman Sarah Yoro.

Violators of the stay-at-home, work-from home emergency order face a misdemeanor charge that carries penalties of up to a $5,000 fine and one year in jail.

Police said there are no new positive COVID-19 cases involving HPD officers.

To date, 48 HPD officers have been tested for the coronavirus. The three officers who had tested positive for COVID-19 have since returned to work after being cleared, Yoro said.

Forty-one HPD officers have tested negative and tests results for four officers are pending.