Man, 21, arrested after robbery in Chinatown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 21, arrested after robbery in Chinatown

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a robbery of a 39-year-old man in Chinatown.

Police said the suspect used force against the victim and took his cell phone and headphones shortly after 3:40 p.m. Monday.

Police located the perpetrator and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

