Man, 52, escapes from his car trunk after kidnapping in Kapolei, police say

Honolulu police are looking for two male suspects in connection with the kidnapping and robbery of a 52-year-old man in Kapolei.
Police said the suspects approached the victim at about 9 p.m. Monday and physically assaulted him. They allegedly forced him into the trunk of his vehicle and took the victim’s car.
Police said the victim managed to free himself from the trunk. The perpetrators continued on in the vehicle.
The 52-year-old man was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Police said the suspects remain at-large.
A description of the suspects and the vehicle was not immediately available.
