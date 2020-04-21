Mayor Kirk Caldwell to announce plans to modify Honolulu stay-at-home order

Mayor Kirk Caldwell is announcing plans to modify his stay-at-home order and a program for more COVID-19 testing.
He is joined by Department of Parks and Recreation Director Michele Nekota, Kalihi-Palama Health Center’s Glenn Rediger, Waikiki Health’s Jeanelle Ahuna, Kokua Kalihi Valley’s Laura DeVilbiss, Wai‘anae Coast Comprehensive Health Center’s Vija Sehgal, and Waimanalo Health Center’s Desmond Foo.
The press conference was scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will appear below.
