Police search for suspect in knifepoint robbery in Moiliili

Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly robbed a 19-year-old man at knifepoint in Moiliili.
Police said the suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property at about 3:30 p.m. Monday. The culprit then fled the scene with the property.
No injuries were reported.
Police said the suspect is still at-large.
