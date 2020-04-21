comscore Member support, increased demand fuel Kokua Market turnaround | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Member support, increased demand fuel Kokua Market turnaround

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 5:10 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Abdul Kariapper, produce manager at Kokua Market, stocks vegetable bins with fresh greens.

Over a year ago, Kokua Market was on the brink of shutting down. Today, despite the challenges the coronavirus pandemic has forced on small businesses, the natural foods market is making a comeback. Read more

