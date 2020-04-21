Member support, increased demand fuel Kokua Market turnaround
- By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 5:10 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Abdul Kariapper, produce manager at Kokua Market, stocks vegetable bins with fresh greens.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree