Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties has announced that two independent agents have been designated Global Luxury Specialists:

>> Mikiko Terahira of the firm’s Leeward office joined CBP Properties in 2007 and has 14 years of residential real estate experience.

>> Robert Perry of the firm’s Diamond Head-Kahala office joined the organization in 2016. He received his bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in business and a minor in sociology at California State University Channel Islands.

