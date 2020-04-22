Attempted murder investigation opened after man, 26, stabbed in Iwilei

Honolulu police launched an attempted murder investigation in connection with a stabbing in Iwilei Tuesday night.
Police said a 26-year-old man was stabbed multiple times by an unknown suspect at about 7:20 p.m.
He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The suspect remains at-large.
