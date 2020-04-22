Man, 50, arrested in Kalihi after he allegedly punches, stomps on another man

Honolulu police arrested a 50-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a 44-year-old man in Kalihi.
Police said the suspect punched the victim in the head and stomped on his chest twice at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday before bystanders stopped him.
Both men described to be homeless are not known to one another.
Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree assault.
