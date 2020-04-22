Maui Land and Pineapple’s narrows its first-quarter loss

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. narrowed its first-quarter loss to $1.07 million from $1.1 million in the year-earlier quarter even as its revenue declined.
The company said today that revenue fell 12.8% to $2 million from $2.3 million. Maui Land said it did not have any real estate asset sales during the first quarters of 2020 or 2019.
Maui Land’s real estate revenue fell 56.1% to $69,000, leasing revenue declined 9.4% to $1.7 million, and resort amenities and other revenue dropped 11.9% to $230,000
The company owns about 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.