More drive-thru coronavirus testing available on Oahu and Lanai this weekend

Additional drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be available both on Oahu and Lanai this coming weekend.

Honolulu County officials said from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Kalihi Kai Urgent Care will conduct free testing at Ewa Mahiko District Park, 91-1205 Renton Road, in Ewa Beach.

All who attend will first be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information and contact numbers so results can be made known to them.

The drive-thru testing is part of the county’s effort to do focused testing in communities across Oahu, and to identify COVID-19 “hot spots” on the island.

On Saturday, Maui County is offering drive-thru testing for the new coronavirus from 8 to 11 a.m. on Lanai. Testing is by appointment only for residents 15 years old and older.

The testing on Lanai will take place in the back parking lot of the old Dole Administration Building in Lanai City. Motorists are asked to approach the testing site via Queen Street and to enter the rear parking lot from the 7th Street side.

The service is being provided in partnership with Straub Medical Center-Lanai Clinic, the Lanai Community Health Center, Pulama Lanai and Lanai police.

For an appointment, call 565-6423 for Straub Medical Center Lanai Clinic and 565-6919 for the Lanai Community Health Center.

Testing is also available Monday through Saturday at the Straub or Lanai Community clinics.

These testings are in addition to events being held today in Laie, Oahu, and in Ocean View on Hawaii island.

On Hawaii island, drive-thru testing will also be held Friday at Honokaa, and Saturday in North Kohala.

DRIVE-THRU TESTING FOR COVID-19

Oahu

>> 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, at Ewa Mahiko District Park, 91-1205 Renton Road, in Ewa Beach. Conducted by Kalihi Kai Urgent Care.

Lanai

>> 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, back parking lot of the old Dole Administration Building.

Hawaii island

>> 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, at the Honokaa Sports Complex’s lower level area, with access via the Akia Street entrance. Conducted by Premier Medical Group Hawaii.

>> 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kamehameha Park in Kapaau, North Kohala.