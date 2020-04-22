Police search for suspects in armed carjacking in Waipahu

Honolulu police are investigating an early morning carjacking in Waipahu.

Police said two or three suspects brandished a firearm at two men described to be in their 40s in the area of Hiapo and Mahoe streets at about 3:30 a.m. today. The perpetrators allegedly took a white Honda Civic from the victims.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspects used an unspecified getaway vehicle in the robbery.

There are no arrests at this time.