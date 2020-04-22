Hiker seriously injured after falling 20 feet from Manoa trail

Firefighters rescued a local 26-year-old hiker who fell 20 feet from a trail in Manoa Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency Medical Services personnel treated and transported the man, who was in serious condition with multiple fractures and abrasions, to a hospital, said Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright.
Enright said the man fell about 20 feet from a trail known as Seven Bridges.
The man was a member of a party of four hikers when he slipped and fell, fire Capt. Jeff Roache said.
Firefighters got the call at 1:15 p.m. today.
Personnel from five units responded. They got to the scene at 1:24 p.m.
“He was seriously bleeding and not completely alert,” Roache said.
At 2 p.m., firefighters remained at the scene and Air 1 inserted two rescue personnel, Roache said.
A Honolulu Fire Department official said the man was airlifted to waiting Emergency Medical Services personnel.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.