Hiker seriously injured after falling 20 feet from Manoa trail

Firefighters rescued a local 26-year-old hiker who fell 20 feet from a trail in Manoa Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated and transported the man, who was in serious condition with multiple fractures and abrasions, to a hospital, said Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright.

Enright said the man fell about 20 feet from a trail known as Seven Bridges.

The man was a member of a party of four hikers when he slipped and fell, fire Capt. Jeff Roache said.

Firefighters got the call at 1:15 p.m. today.

Personnel from five units responded. They got to the scene at 1:24 p.m.

“He was seriously bleeding and not completely alert,” Roache said.

At 2 p.m., firefighters remained at the scene and Air 1 inserted two rescue personnel, Roache said.

A Honolulu Fire Department official said the man was airlifted to waiting Emergency Medical Services personnel.