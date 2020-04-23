250 drive-thru COVID-19 tests administered in Maui

Maui County announced that about 250 drive-thru COVID-19 tests were administered on Maui today.

Over 160 of those tests were administered at the South Maui Community Park Gymnasium by Minit Medical staff.

Another 90 tests were administered at a drive-thru COVID-19 test site at Keopuolani Park through a partnership between Maui County and Premier Medical Group Hawaii.

“Mahalo to Dr. Scott Miscovich and Premier Medical Group for continuing to make testing available to the community,” Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said in a news release.

He similarly thanked Minit Medical for their tests.

“Minit Medical donated their own time, energy and resources to assist our residents and we are grateful for their support. I would also like to thank all our local doctors, nurses and volunteers for their help, as well as our county departments for coordinating this effort.”

For both test sites, the first hour of testing was open to first responders and health care workers, and afterward testing was open to the general public.