Kona police officer becomes first member of force on Hawaii island to test positive for coronavirus

A Kona patrol officer has tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case involving a sworn officer of the Hawaii Police Department.

The officer underwent testing last week and received the test results over the weekend, according to Assistant Chief Robert Wagner of the Kona Station.

The officer is on paid leave, in home isolation and remains asymptomatic, Wagner said.

It’s not immediately known how the officer contracted the coronavirus. He has not been involved in any recent travel off-island.

Wagner said the Kona Station was thoroughly sanitized over the weekend and more than 50 officers assigned to the station have undergone testing Monday. All the tests results came back negative.

Though the Kona patrol officer is the first sworn officer at the police department to test positive for COVID-19, he is the second employee.

A clerk at the police department in Hilo recently tested positive for coronavirus, Wagner said. It’s unknown how she contracted it.