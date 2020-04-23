More free drive-thru coronavirus testing coming this weekend for Oahu

Additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available at two locations on Oahu this weekend.

Premier Medical Group Hawaii will administer free drive-thru testing Saturday in the rear parking lot of Kahuku Medical Center, 56-117 Pualalea St.

Testing will also be available Sunday at Waimanalo District Park. Motorists may access the park from Hihimanu Street.

Testing at both sites will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, call Premier Medical Group Hawaii at 808-304-8816 or 808-367-6020.