More free drive-thru coronavirus testing coming this weekend for Oahu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:10 pm
  DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM Juliette Rawlins, of West Loch Elderly Village, was tested for the coronavirus on April 15.

    DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Juliette Rawlins, of West Loch Elderly Village, was tested for the coronavirus on April 15.

  • BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Dr. Scott McCaffrey leans into a vehicle to perform a nasal swab to test for the COVID-19 at Waianae Boat Harbor on April 9.

Additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available at two locations on Oahu this weekend.

Premier Medical Group Hawaii will administer free drive-thru testing Saturday in the rear parking lot of Kahuku Medical Center, 56-117 Pualalea St.

Testing will also be available Sunday at Waimanalo District Park. Motorists may access the park from Hihimanu Street.

Testing at both sites will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, call Premier Medical Group Hawaii at 808-304-8816 or 808-367-6020.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

