Visitors to Big Isle from Washington state arrested, cited for violating quarantine rule

Four Washington state visitors have been accused of violating the mandated 14-day quarantine on Hawaii island.

Twenty-seven-year-old Matthew Young, 39-year-old Caleb Conrad and 24-year-old Makynzie Anderson were charged with violating the quarantine rule. Each was released after posting $500 bail and given a court date.

A fourth visitor from Washington state, described as a 39-year-old woman, was cited for violating prohibited acts under the emergency order.

Police received a report at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday of four Washington state visitors who arrived Tuesday on Hawaii island and checked into a hotel on Banyan Drive that night.

The visitors were observed outside of their rooms and walking outside of the hotel, according to the Hawaii County Police Department.

Officers checked the grounds and located them at the hotel pool, police said.

Under the quarantine rule, visitors must proceed directly to their hotel or rented lodging from the airport and remain under quarantine for 14 days or the duration of their stay, whichever is shorter.

Visiting public spaces including pools and fitness centers or restaurants is not allowed.

Violators face a misdemeanor charge that carries penalties of up to a $5,000 fine and up to one year in prison.