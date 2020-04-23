Woman, 35, charged after allegedly attacking boyfriend and threatening his wife in Kaneohe love triangle

Prosecutors charged a 35-year-old woman after she allegedly assaulted her 41-year-old boyfriend with a knife and threatened his wife in Kaneohe.

Leona H. Hutchens was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree burglary and first-degree terroristic threatening. Her aggregate bail is set at $25,000.

Police said the suspect later identified as Hutchens attacked the victim with a knife, causing a minor cut to his face at about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday.

She then allegedly tried to gain entry into the home of the victim and his 42-year-old wife, causing damage to the property. Police said Hutchens also threatened them.

Police responded and arrested her at the scene.