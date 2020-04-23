LIVE BLOG: A 2020 NFL Draft like no other

A virtual draft

The 85th annual NFL Draft will be one of a kind.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the seven-round player selection process was canceled from its original site in Las Vegas and instead will be a three-day virtual fundraiser that will benefit six charities battling the spread of the virus.

Only the first round will be held today, starting at 2 p.m.

Star-Advertiser Deputy Sports Editor Curtis Murayama will provide a pick-by-pick blog and analysis once the draft begins.

The second and third rounds will be held Friday, starting at 1 p.m. Rounds four through seven will be held Saturday, starting at 6 a.m.

Teams will be allowed 10 minutes to make a selection in the first round, seven minutes in the second round, five minutes in rounds three through six, and four minutes in the final round.

The NFL will adhere to stay-at-home policies, where every person involved in the draft will work from home, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who will make the announcements from his New York home. Each team is allowed to have one IT specialist in the decision-maker’s dwelling. All 32 teams will be connected via one video conference.

The NFL shipped video equipment to 58 prospects who agreed to participate and be in the virtual green room. Among those participating will be LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, the likely Nos. 1 and 2 picks in the draft. Also participating will be former Alabama and Saint Louis quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the most intriguing prospect in the draft because of his skill set and health concerns.

Cincinnati, by virtue of having the worst record the previous season, will draft No. 1. In all, 32 picks will be made in the first round.

Below is the Star-Advertiser’s preview of the draft by positions:

>> Quarterbacks

>> Running backs

>> Wide receivers

>> Tight ends

>> Offensive tackles

>> Interior offensive linemen

>> Defensive ends

>> Defensive tackles

>> Linebackers

>> Cornerbacks

>> Safeties