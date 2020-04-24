2 men with COVID-19 die on Oahu, bringing Hawaii’s death toll to 14; total coronavirus cases rise by 5 to 601

Two men on Oahu have died of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide death toll to 14, Hawaii Department of Health officials reported today.

Both men were over 65 years old and had underlying health conditions, they said.

The first man had been hospitalized since the beginning of April and had a history of travel to Las Vegas in March. The second man also been hospitalized recently and his infection was the result of community-associated spread, officials said.

“Dawn and I join all of Hawaii in expressing our sincere condolences to the family and friends of these. men, ” said Gov. David Ige in a news release. “While the death rate from coronavirus in Hawaii is among the lowest in the nation, the tragic passing of these men today emphasizes the need for social distancing, staying home when sick, washing hands and other measures to protect everyone and prevent serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths.”

Nine of Hawaii’s coronavirus-related deaths have been on Oahu, and five have been on Maui.

Health officials also announced today that Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 601, up five from Thursday.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 67 have required hospitalizations, with four new hospitalization cases reported today, health officials said.

Today’s statewide total includes 392 cases on Oahu, 113 in Maui County, 69 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The statewide total also includes six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

In all, state officials today reported three new cases on Oahu, and one each on Maui and Hawaii island.

A total 463 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting eight new recoveries today. More than 75% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as recovered.

By county, Honolulu has seen 339 patients recover, Maui has had 65 recoveries, the Big Island has had 40, and Kauai has seen 19, as of noon today, the Health Department says.

Of the 67 hospitalizations in the state, 53 have been on Oahu, 12 on Maui, and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

On Thursday, Kona Community Hospital said it had admitted a confirmed coronavirus patient, the Big Island’s first COVID-19 hospitalization. The patient is an adult with no travel history and was in stable condition, the hospital said.

