American Lung Association rates Hawaii with some of nation’s cleanest air

For the second year in a row, the American Lung Association has found Hawaii to be the state with some of the cleanest air in the nation.

In its 2020 “State of the Air” report, the association found once again that Honolulu and Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina continue to have some of the cleanest air in the nation despite increased volcanic smog.

Honolulu ranked No. 1 in a list of cleanest cities for year-round particle pollution, while Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina ranked No. 2.

At bottom were Bakersfield, and Fresno-Madera-Hanford, Calif., which were considered the most polluted for year-round particle pollution. Los-Angeles-Long Beach, Calif., was considered the worst area for ozone pollution.

The association’s annual air quality “report card” tracks Americans’ exposure to unhealthy levels of the two most widespread outdoor air pollutants – ozone pollution, otherwise known as smog, and particle pollution, also known as soot.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Air Act, which has been responsible for dramatic improvements in air quality,” said Pedro Haro, executive director for the American Lung Association in Hawaii, in a news release. “Hawaii residents are seeing these benefits, and continue to breathe clean air.”

Both ozone and particle pollution are dangerous to public health, according to the association, and can increase the risk of premature death and other serious health effects such as asthma attacks, cardiovascular damage, and developmental and reproductive system harm. Particle pollution can also cause lung cancer.

The report covers the years 2016, 2017 and 2018 using the most recent quality-assured data available from states, cities, counties, tribes and federal agencies. The year 2018 is also when the Kilauea eruption occurred on Hawaii island, releasing high levels of particle pollution and sulfur dioxide into the air.

The association noted that those three years were also among the five hottest recorded in global history, and that this is significant because rising temperatures lead to increased levels of ozone pollution. Changing climate patterns also fuel wildfires, which increase particle pollution.

Ozone and particle pollution threaten everyone, said the association, especially children, older adults and people living with a lung disease.

“We all have the right to breathe clean, healthy air,” said Haro in the release. “The 50th anniversary of the Clean Air Act serves as a critical reminder that Americans breathe healthier air today because of this landmark law. We must stand up for clean air – especially to safeguard our most vulnerable community members. Our leaders, both here in Hawaii and at the federal level, must take immediate, significant action to ward off climate change and other threats to the quality of the air we all breathe.”

Although the report does not cover data from this year, the association said the impact of air pollution on lung health is of heightened concern during the coronavirus pandemic.

Learn more at Lung.org/covid-19.

RANKING

Cleanest Cities for Year-Round Particle Pollution (cities with the lowest annual levels)

1. Honolulu, HI

2. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI

3. Cheyenne, WY

4. Elmira-Corning, NY

5. Wilmington, NC

2020 Cleanest Cities (for ozone pollution)

>> Anchorage, AK

>> Casper, WY

>> Fairbanks, AK

>> Honolulu, HI

>> Missoula, MT