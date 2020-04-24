Man, 18, arrested after knifepoint robbery in downtown

Honolulu police arrested an 18-year-old man after he allegedly robbed a 24-year-old man at knifepoint in downtown Honolulu.

Police said the suspect brandished a knife and threatened to physically harm the victim while he demanded his property at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

The perpetrator then fled the scene with the victim’s unspecified property.

Police located the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery. Officers recovered the victim’s property.