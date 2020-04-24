Man, 18, arrested after knifepoint robbery in downtown

Honolulu police arrested an 18-year-old man after he allegedly robbed a 24-year-old man at knifepoint in downtown Honolulu.
Police said the suspect brandished a knife and threatened to physically harm the victim while he demanded his property at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday.
The perpetrator then fled the scene with the victim’s unspecified property.
Police located the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery. Officers recovered the victim’s property.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.