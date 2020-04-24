Man, 52, in critical condition after apparent stabbing in Chinatown

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated a 52-year-old man, who was found with apparent stab wounds in Chinatown today.
EMS said in a report this afternoon that the stabbing occurred at 12:30 a.m. today on Pauahi Street.
The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition with apparent stab wounds to the torso.
This story wil be updated.
