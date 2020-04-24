Road work to begin Monday on Paki Ave. near Honolulu Zoo

City officials said a section of Paki Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic, starting Monday, for temporary road repairs for about two weeks.

The avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays between Kapahulu and Monsarrat avenues. Work is anticipated to be done by May 8, weather permitting.

Bus routes will be detoured to Leahi Avenue. The multi-use path adjacent to Honolulu Zoo on the makai side of Paki Avenue will remain open.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, or to use alternate routes while crews are working as well as to allow extra travel time and to follow posted traffic signs.

Special duty police officers will be posted at the work site to assist with traffic control.

Questions can be directed to the Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance at 768-3632.