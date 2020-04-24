Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 scheduled for Kahuku, Waimanalo, Lanai, Big Island this weekend

More drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is scheduled for Oahu this weekend.

In addition to the testing that took place in Ewa Beach today, Honolulu County officials are offering drive-thru testing in Kahuku on Saturday and in Waimanalo on Sunday.

Premier Medical Group Hawaii will be running the drive-thru testing events, which is available to those without insurance.

From 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday, drive-thru testing will be available in the rear parking lot of Kahuku Medical Center, at 56-117 Pualalea St.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, testing will be conducted at Waimanalo District Park. Access to the park will be from Hihimanu Street.

For each location, county officials ask participants to follow the posted signs to the test area.

All who attend will first be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information and contact numbers so results can be made known to them.

The drive-thru testing is part of the county’s effort to do focused testing in communities across Oahu, and to identify COVID-19 “hot spots” on the island.

For more information on Oahu testing events, call Premier Medical Group Hawaii at 304-8816 or 367-6020.

Testing is also available on neighbor isles this weekend.

On Saturday, Maui County is offering drive-thru testing for the new coronavirus from 8 to 11 a.m. on Lanai. Testing is by appointment only for residents 15 years old and older.

The testing on Lanai will take place in the back parking lot of the old Dole Administration Building in Lanai City. Motorists are asked to approach the testing site via Queen Street and to enter the rear parking lot from the 7th Street side.

The service is being provided in partnership with Straub Medical Center-Lanai Clinic, the Lanai Community Health Center, Pulama Lanai and Lanai police.

For an appointment, call 565-6423 for Straub Medical Center Lanai Clinic and 565-6919 for the Lanai Community Health Center.

Testing is also available Monday through Saturday at the Straub or Lanai Community clinics.

Maui County recently administered about 250 drive-thru tests on Maui on Thursday.

On Hawaii island, drive-thru testing will be held Saturday in North Kohala.

Hawaii County officials also announced that starting this Saturday, Kona Urgent Care will be offering drive-thru screening and testing at its Pottery Terrace, 75-5995 Kuakini Highway, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

The Kona Urgent Care clinics are free and open to the public, but individuals will be screened first to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. To pre-register, call 854-3566.

DRIVE-THRU TESTING FOR COVID-19

Oahu

>> 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, rear parking lot of Kahuku Medical Center.

>> 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Waimanalo Beach Park. Enter from Hihimanu Street.

Lanai

>> 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, back parking lot of the old Dole Administration Building.

Hawaii island

>> 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kamehameha Park in Kapaau, North Kohala.

>> 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Kona Urgent Care.