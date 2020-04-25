Kauai police serve breakfast and masks to hundreds of keiki during drive-thru event

Kauai police served breakfast and provided masks to hundreds of keiki today at Puakea Golf Course during the inaugural “Police, Pastors and Pancakes” drive-thru event.

Volunteers from New Hope Lihue, Hawaii National Guard, Puakea Golf Course and Grove Farm helped during the event. The breakfasts served consisted of pancakes, sausages and bottled water.

“We had such an amazing response today. All of the volunteers worked so hard and really delivered because we had vehicles wrapped all the way around the parking lot before we even opened,” said Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck in a news release from the Kauai Police Department. “We know this pandemic has been challenging for our families and that’s why we partnered alongside our faith-based community to host this event, which we plan to hold for at least another two or three Saturdays.”

KPD said during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it focused on enforcement and compliance of new rules to curb the spread of the virus, but it said “more resources will now pivot toward assisting the community in other areas of need.”

The next iteration of the event will be held on May 2, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.