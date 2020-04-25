Former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald chosen by Tennessee Titans in NFL Draft

Former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald is taking his talents to Nashville.

The Tennessee Titans today selected McDonald in the seventh round — No. 224 overall — of the 2020 National Football League Draft.

The move comes five years after the Titans picked Marcus Mariota, a Saint Louis school graduate and 2014 Heisman Trophy winner, with the second overall pick in the 2015 draft. Mariota’s contacted expired with the Titans, and he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

As a fourth-year junior in 2019, McDonald threw for 4,135 yards (on 63.8% accuracy) and 33 touchdowns to help the Rainbow Warriors win the Mountain West Conference’s West Division title. In January, McDonald announced he would forgo his senior season to apply for the NFL Draft.

McDonald worked under Jordan Palmer, a widely regarded quarterback guru, and trained in a program administered by the Mamba Academy, which was founded by the late NBA great Kobe Bryant.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, McDonald ran 40 yards in 4.58 seconds, fastest among the 17 quarterbacks invited to participate.