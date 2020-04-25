Former Hawaii receiver JoJo Ward reaches deal on free-agent contract with Arizona Cardinals

Former University of Hawaii receiver JoJo Ward said he has reached agreement on a free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

“They were interested in me throughout the process,” Ward said. “They liked my game, and they stuck with me throughout.”

Ward was considered one of the fastest Rainbow Warriors this past season. He consistently clocked sub-4.5 seconds over 40 yards during training leading to today’s NFL Draft.

Ward transferred from a junior college in July 2018. In two UH seasons, he averaged 17.2 yards per reception, with 67.2% of his 116 receptions resulting in first downs. He had 42 catches exceeding 15 yards and 24 receptions of at least 25 yards.

Ward said he will compete as an inside receiver in Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury’s diverse offense. Kingsbury was noted for his Air Raid passing attack at Texas Tech before he was hired as the Cardinals’ coach last year.

Ward, who grew up in Waco, Texas, said several teams showed interest but he felt most comfortable with the Cardinals.

“Arizona was on me every day,” Ward said. “I talked to the head coach on the phone. He’s a Texas guy. … It will be exciting to play for a guy like him.”