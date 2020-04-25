Former Kahuku, Utah star Bradlee Anae drafted by Dallas Cowboys

Former Kahuku star and Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae was selected in the fifth round by the Dallas Cowboys on the third day of the NFL Draft today.

Anae, who was projected to be a high draft pick, was selected 179th overall, the final pick of the fifth round in the seven-round draft.

The 6-foot-3, 257-pound Anae excels as a pass rusher, finishing with a school record 30, including 13 sacks last season.

Anae, the younger brother of former Kahuku and Utah volleyball star Adora, was named first team All-Pac-12 that past two seasons. In his senior season he won the Morris Trophy, awarded to the top Pac-12 defensive lineman while also being named third-team Associated Press All-American.

Anae had an outstanding Senior Bowl, where he three sacks and five total pressures, one of which led to an interception.

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in February, Anae ran the 40-yard dash in 4.93, slower than anticipated. But his other measurables were solid, 25 reps at 225 pounds, a 31-inch vertical and a 4.43 in the short shuttle. He said he was pleased with his drills, too.

“Solid day, especially in the drills, moving around good,” he said during an interview with Bucky Brooks of NFL Network.

When Brooks asked what he wanted to show the coaches at the Senior Bowl, Anae said: “They know that I can make plays and be productive, but I wanted to show them that I can do both, rush the passer and stop the run.

Anae said he likes to wear down opponents.

“I like to overwhelm people by just being relentless every single play, every down for all four quarters. Like Imposing your will.”